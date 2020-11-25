Apostasy in the Churches, Countdown to Judgment Day

All over the world, "Revivals" of unprecedented magnitude are shaking Christianity. For the first time in ages the fire of the Anointing of the Signs and Wonders Sanctuaries is burning like an inferno and spreading from Congregations to Congregations. Our Brothers and Sisters in Christ fascinated by these signs and spiritual Manifestations are crowding these Churches hoping to receive what they believe to be the Holy Spirit. Some expecting a miracle even bring their loved ones suffering of incurable diseases, while it is written in the Gospel:Matthew 24:24For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.As in the day of Noah this is a phenomenal spiritual outpouring, legions of spiritual Entities are entering the bodies of a multitude of deceived believers. The Lord Jesus Christ said concerning these spiritual unions, "THEY MARRIED WIVES, THEY WERE GIVEN IN MARRIAGE". The prophet Daniel also wrote about these interactions: "THEY SHALL MINGLE THEMSELVES WITH THE SEED OF MEN".Genesis:6:2: That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and THEY TOOK THEM WIVES of all which they chose.What will happen to this new spiritual world order of demonized Churches worshiping armies of demonic Beings and their Commander, the great dragon, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan?Jude:1:6And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.2 Peter:2:4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;5: And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon THE WORLD OF THE UNGODLY;6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly;"The night is far spent, the day is at hand." The Day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men is Dawning, and among these adulterous Churches committing spiritual fornication with demonic beings, we have innocent brothers and sisters in Christ who have absolutely no idea of what is happening. What shall we do to warn them to stay away from the spiritual Harlotry of the Woman of Apostasy drunken with this strong wine of the Fruit of the Vineyard of Perdition? What shall we do for our Sister so fallen Angels in her youth do not lay with her? They want to bruise the breasts of her virginity, what shall we do? They want to pour their Whoredom upon her, what shall we do?Song:8:8 We have a little sister, and she hath no breasts: what shall we do for our sister in the day when she shall be spoken for?9: If she be a wall, we will build upon her a palace of silver: and if she be a door, we will inclose her with boards of cedar.It is the responsibility of each of us to shield our young Sister from the Demonic hordes seeking to possess her body.By Divine Omniscience and absolutely incomprehensible Wisdom, the Revelation of the Fall of the Church was already given to Moses. The understanding of this "great Mystery" inscribed in the Book of Genesis was also revealed to the Apostle Paul who divulged that the unfaithful Church is Eve.Make sure to read:The Church deceived by false Prophets is identified as Eve by the Apostle PaulFlee from the Woman of Apostasy, God has already judged her.The Sentence and Decree were declared and prepared in Advance for the Day the Church would be unfaithful to Christ:Genesis 2:17But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.Song of Solomon 8:6Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; jealousy is cruel as the grave: the coals thereof are coals of fire, which hath a most vehement flame.2 Peter 3:7But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: