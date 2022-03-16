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RUSSIA REPELS RESET!
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348 views • March 16, 2022
Jeffrey Prather, The Prather Point.
Today on The Prather Point:
Russia outs Bio-labs at UN!
Accuses US breaking Bio Treaty!
Russia Ukraine Prophecies proclaimed!
Soros Screw-tapes Xi & Putin!
Link to Newsletter 3-16-2022: https://jeffreyprather.com/the-prather-point-newsletter-3-22/?mc_cid=9d3ed6fa21&;mc_eid=c7a5ad4bfb
Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:
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Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com
Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhl4o-russia-repels-reset.html
Today on The Prather Point:
Russia outs Bio-labs at UN!
Accuses US breaking Bio Treaty!
Russia Ukraine Prophecies proclaimed!
Soros Screw-tapes Xi & Putin!
Link to Newsletter 3-16-2022: https://jeffreyprather.com/the-prather-point-newsletter-3-22/?mc_cid=9d3ed6fa21&;mc_eid=c7a5ad4bfb
Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:
------------------------
Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com
Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhl4o-russia-repels-reset.html
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