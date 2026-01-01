VAERS: LAST REPORT OF THE YEAR! IT WASN'T THE COVID VACCINE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Even though my friend suffered a stroke from his covid vaccine, this report states the covid vaccine with a regular flu shot can't be the culprit. It's only the high dose flu shot that causes a problem. Are these idiots on crack cocaine? Yes, they are!
This case:
http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D461F681
Short film about f**king with death | "The Coldest Caller" - Dark comedy by Joe Tucker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghuntBvDKLE
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
-----------------
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report