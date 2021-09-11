© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPEND NO MONEY FOR 2 WEEKS OCT 1ST-14TH WORLDWIDE
Follow
1
Share
Report
261 views • September 11, 2021
I mirrored this bc I believe the plan is brilliant. Prepare ahead of time , plenty of gas, food, hygiene supplies, diapers and water. (etc.) It's time to hit back and it breaks no laws. THIS IS WAR and one side should not have to be suffering all the pain. If you need it, get it now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.