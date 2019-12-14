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The Liberation of KZ Dachau.....GRAPHIC CONTENT
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60 views • December 14, 2019
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GRAPHIC CONTENT
This documentary which has been shevled for many years tells a simple story of what can happen when a governmant disarms it's people, confiscates its citizens firearms and opens concentration camps for its dissenters.
The liberators of Dachau were men who came together from all walks of American life to fight Adolph Hiter and National Socialism.
They fought so this kind of thing would never happen again.
The Second Amendment was alive and well in 1945.
And its still alive today. Lets keep it that way.
We must never let it die. Or we will.
On the morning of April 29, 1945 the US Army liberated a Konzentrations Lager (KZ) (concentration camp) outside the town of Dachau, Germany. Not far from Munich, the birthplace of Adolph Hitlers version of National Socialism.
Men of the 45th "Thunderbird" Division were the first to enter the camp. The story they tell is still vivid in their minds almost 50 years later when these interviews were conducted in the fall of 1988.
The men in this documentary are all gone now.
May we never forget them, the war that killed so many and most of all the camps and what they represented.
April 29, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of that liberation.
The introduction to this program is called Dachau Concentration Camp, a short newsreel film produced by the US Army Signal Corp shortly after it's liberation. The feature documentary The Liberation of KZ Dachau follows the introduction.
REVIEWS:
Highest rating. Highly recommended. Editor's choice.
"The Liberation of KZ Dachau is a powerful testament from the men who entered the Nazi death camp." ………Video Librarian
"Executed with great eloquence, The Liberation of KZ Dachau is ninety-four gripping minutes of true-life drama disguised as a documentary."………Wilson Library Bulletin
"The emotions of this story sweep over the viewer, who is caught by its compassion and anger. A telling and difficult story beautifully realized." ………Charlotte International Film Festival
"Recommended viewing" ……….Library Journal
"…. Really quite gripping. I know of no work, written or filmed, that conveys better the complex and haunting inner emotions of American soldiers at the liberation of Dachau. Strong's film is a remarkable achievement. I was very impressed, especially by the variety in the interview, in the narrative thread, and in the directness of the testimony." Robert H. Abzug, Professor of History and American studies, The University of Texas at Austin
"The Liberation of KZ Dachau is a fine piece of work, which treats oral history material with objectivity and sensitivity. It is good to see a Holocaust film in which visual material is used carefully and accurately. We are delighted to add this film to our collection and to recommend its use." ……..Bonnie Gurewitsch, Archivist, Museum of Jewish Heritage
If you would like to support this program and the continued effort to upgrade and bring this project to larger audiences please consider supporting us at
PayPal:
PayPal.Me/TheLiberationofKZDac
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=27716396
If you would like to contribute or correspond through the USPS send to:
J.Strong
POB 1960
Littlefield, AZ 86432
Email: [email protected]
GRAPHIC CONTENT
This documentary which has been shevled for many years tells a simple story of what can happen when a governmant disarms it's people, confiscates its citizens firearms and opens concentration camps for its dissenters.
The liberators of Dachau were men who came together from all walks of American life to fight Adolph Hiter and National Socialism.
They fought so this kind of thing would never happen again.
The Second Amendment was alive and well in 1945.
And its still alive today. Lets keep it that way.
We must never let it die. Or we will.
On the morning of April 29, 1945 the US Army liberated a Konzentrations Lager (KZ) (concentration camp) outside the town of Dachau, Germany. Not far from Munich, the birthplace of Adolph Hitlers version of National Socialism.
Men of the 45th "Thunderbird" Division were the first to enter the camp. The story they tell is still vivid in their minds almost 50 years later when these interviews were conducted in the fall of 1988.
The men in this documentary are all gone now.
May we never forget them, the war that killed so many and most of all the camps and what they represented.
April 29, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of that liberation.
The introduction to this program is called Dachau Concentration Camp, a short newsreel film produced by the US Army Signal Corp shortly after it's liberation. The feature documentary The Liberation of KZ Dachau follows the introduction.
REVIEWS:
Highest rating. Highly recommended. Editor's choice.
"The Liberation of KZ Dachau is a powerful testament from the men who entered the Nazi death camp." ………Video Librarian
"Executed with great eloquence, The Liberation of KZ Dachau is ninety-four gripping minutes of true-life drama disguised as a documentary."………Wilson Library Bulletin
"The emotions of this story sweep over the viewer, who is caught by its compassion and anger. A telling and difficult story beautifully realized." ………Charlotte International Film Festival
"Recommended viewing" ……….Library Journal
"…. Really quite gripping. I know of no work, written or filmed, that conveys better the complex and haunting inner emotions of American soldiers at the liberation of Dachau. Strong's film is a remarkable achievement. I was very impressed, especially by the variety in the interview, in the narrative thread, and in the directness of the testimony." Robert H. Abzug, Professor of History and American studies, The University of Texas at Austin
"The Liberation of KZ Dachau is a fine piece of work, which treats oral history material with objectivity and sensitivity. It is good to see a Holocaust film in which visual material is used carefully and accurately. We are delighted to add this film to our collection and to recommend its use." ……..Bonnie Gurewitsch, Archivist, Museum of Jewish Heritage
If you would like to support this program and the continued effort to upgrade and bring this project to larger audiences please consider supporting us at
PayPal:
PayPal.Me/TheLiberationofKZDac
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=27716396
If you would like to contribute or correspond through the USPS send to:
J.Strong
POB 1960
Littlefield, AZ 86432
Email: [email protected]
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