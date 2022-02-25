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Bible Study of Hebrews: Part 1
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0 view • February 25, 2022
The book of Hebrews is one of the best books of the Bible outside the four gospels. So many Christians these days are trying to follow Moses in preference to Jesus, as though that is what Jesus himself wanted. The writer to the Hebrews does an excellent job of clearing up this false understanding. Anyone who is confused about Christians and their relation to the Torah (Old Testament Law) should really read this book, or better yet watch this video to hear the most pertinent points, and THEN read the book.
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