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Texas attorney general endorses idea of state building its own border wall
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30 views • May 15, 2021
Rumble — As the Army Corps of Engineers restarts construction of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley, officials in Texas may go one step further to build their own wall for the state. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more.
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