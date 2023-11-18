Olympic Gold Medalist suffers VAXX poison induced incurable KIDNEY DISEASE

Gymnast Sunisa Lee ends Auburn career for health reason, still plans to train for Olympics
"Sunisa Lee's collegiate gymnastics career is over."
"The Tokyo Olympics all-around gold medalist said Monday in a social media post that she had stopped competing for the Auburn Tigers since February because of a kidney issue that's not related to gymnastics."
"Prior to the 2022-23 season, Lee announced this would be her last season at Auburn, as she focused on the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. That is still the case, Lee wrote Monday."
"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am
thankful for all of the love & support," Lee wrote. "I will not stop
pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience
has sharpened my vision for the future."
https://www.usatodayDOTcom/story/sports/olympics/2023/04/03/sunisa-lee-ends-auburn-gymnastics-career-kidney-issue/11594081002/
Sunisa lee
@sunisalee_
fully vaccinated 😁✔️
8:50 AM · May 10, 2021
https://twitterDOTcom/sunisalee_/status/1391782824622055428
https://web.archive.org/save/https://twitter.com/sunisalee_/status/1391782824622055428
