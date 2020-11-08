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In Light of Possible Fraud: Projecting a Winner of the 2020 Election is Intellctually Immature
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14 views • November 08, 2020
In Light of Possible Fraud: Projecting a Winner of the 2020 Election is Intellctually Immature. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5366ce52-47dd-4b2a-9fd1-efbf7dd6c4b0 . 1. The multiple and credible accounts of voter fraud transcend any support for either of the candidates for president of the United States.
2. Dominion Voting Systems was used to tally votes in all contested states
3. How ballot audits take place.
4. Wanting to ensure the accurate accounting of all legal votes should not be a controversial statement.
5. News agencies don't declare winners - legally-cast votes do.
6. Thanks to Rudy Giuliani for helping to expose the truth. Catch his "Common Sense" show on YouTube as well. Published Nov 7, 2020
2. Dominion Voting Systems was used to tally votes in all contested states
3. How ballot audits take place.
4. Wanting to ensure the accurate accounting of all legal votes should not be a controversial statement.
5. News agencies don't declare winners - legally-cast votes do.
6. Thanks to Rudy Giuliani for helping to expose the truth. Catch his "Common Sense" show on YouTube as well. Published Nov 7, 2020
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