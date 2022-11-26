Himmler's Witches-Library: The SS Tracing Black Magic Bloodlines To Create a Super-Race For Project Lebensborn

A rare library of books on witches and the occult that was assembled by Nazi SS chief Heinrich Himmler in the war has been discovered in the Czech Republic. Himmler was obsessed with the occult and mysticism, believing the hocus-pocus books held the key to Ayran supremacy in the world. The books - part of a 13,000-strong collection - were found in a depot of the National Library of Czech Republic near Prague which has not been accessed since the 1950s. Norwegian Masonic researcher Bjørn Helge Horrisland told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang that some of the books come from the library of the Norwegian order of Freemasons in Oslo, seized during the Nazi occupation of the country. In 1935 Himmler founded the 'H Sonderkommando' - H standing for Hexe, the German word for witch - to collate as much material as possible on sorcery, the occult and the supernatural. The bulk of the collection was called the 'Witches Library' and concentrated on witches and their persecution in medieval Germany. One of Himmler's quack theories was that the Roman Catholic Church tried to destroy the German race through witch hunts. The books were intended to be stored at Wewelsburg Castle in western Germany, the 'Black Camelot' of Nazism where Himmler created a court of SS 'knights' modelled on the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. The castle today is a museum and place of remembrance. The swastika-daubed ceiling of the room where he met with his evil knights forms the centrepiece of the exhibition.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hexenkartothek





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3498908/Heinrich-Himmler-s-stash-books-witchcraft-discovered-Czech-library-hidden-50-years.html#ixzz43QwykdIK





https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/hitler-witch-occult-supernatural-devil-17243341





"Waking up from the Matrix" soul-trap: https://archive.org/details/waking-up-from-the-matrix/

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b







