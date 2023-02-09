Cops Wake Innocent Man, Sleeping in His Own Driveway, Fill Him With Holes





On New Year's Eve, Anthony Maclin, 24, was asleep in his car in his grandmother's driveway. He had committed no crime, was not suspected of a crime, and harmed no one. However, none of this was a defense against three police officers surrounding his car, firing for seven straight seconds, and filling Mclin with holes.





On the night they filled Maclin with holes, police were responding to a call about an unidentified man sleeping in a car in a woman's driveway. Maclin was in a rental car with Florida plates, and his own grandma called police because she didn't recognize the car — a mistake she now direly regrets.





