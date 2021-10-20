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Why Are People Following Orders? - Mads Palsvig and Jason Liosatos
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111 views • October 20, 2021
My talk with Mads Palsvig board member at The World Freedom Alliance, and founder of JFK21 Danish Political Party, and former Investment Banker at Credit Swiss, Morgan Stanley and Barclays.
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Mads Palsvig Political Party https://jfk21.dk/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Mads Palsvig Political Party https://jfk21.dk/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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