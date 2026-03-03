Methylated B Vitamins with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Are you exhausted even though your lab work looks “normal”? Or are you taking B vitamins but not actually feeling the benefits?

Bryana Gregory, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, breaks down the powerful role of methylated B vitamins and why the form you take truly matters. B vitamins are essential for energy production, brain function, mood balance, detoxification, and proper nervous system support. However, not all B vitamins are created equal. Genetics, gut health, medication use, stress, and environmental toxicity can all impact your ability to properly absorb and utilize standard or synthetic forms like folic acid or cyanocobalamin. When the body cannot properly methylate (or activate) these vitamins, symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, headaches, neuropathy, mood changes, and poor focus may persist.

Join Bryana today as she explains how methylated B vitamins provide a more bioavailable, active form that supports detoxification, cellular energy, and healthy gene function. She also highlights the advantages of sublingual delivery, which allows for improved absorption and lower dosing by bypassing the digestive tract. If you struggle with low energy, poor concentration, high stress, neurological symptoms, or known B12 or folate deficiencies, this episode will help you understand whether methylated B vitamins may be right for you.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!