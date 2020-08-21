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Woman with the Issue of Blood
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11 views • August 21, 2020
The Woman with the Issue of Blood reached out and touched the hem of Jesus' garment and miraculously walked away fully healed of the disease that tormented her for 12 years. The video was recorded in Capernaum near the physical location where Jesus healed multitudes of people, including this woman more than 2,000 years ago. See miraclemapper.com for a geographic view of all the healing miracles Jesus' performed while He walked the earth plus healing miracles that are happening currently all around the earth.
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