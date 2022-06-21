Expert is defined as; "a person who has a comprehensive and authoritative knowledge of or skill in a particular area." What this means to me is that the expectation with regards to "experts" is that they demonstrate their proficiency in their particular field by consistently producing reliable results and taking responsibility for their actions when their errors contribute to detrimental outcomes. By the very definition of the word none of these individuals speaking in this segment or the multitude of so-called experts cherry-picked by the governing body to support their overt disregard for our constitutional rights, are experts. And not once has any one of them apologized for their incompetence or taken responsibility for the subsequent policies that were influenced by their lack of adherence to the scientific method, available verifiable data, or reality itself. Policies that have helped to bring the United States to a systemic breaking point the likes of which has never been seen in our modern age. Thomas Sowell said it best, and I quote; "it is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong."





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/REMEMBER-WHEN-THE-EXPERTS-SAID-THIS-e1k8a2s