Hang On! Biolabs Under Attack In Sudan? What Is Going On?

MIRRORED from Redacted
27 Apr 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kzggfce5Yyg&ab_channel=Redacted
"The World Health Organization [is warning]( https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/25/more-foreigners-flee-sudan-fighters-seize-labouratory .) that biolabs in Sudan are a ""huge biological risk"" because Sudanese fighters have seized at least one in the capital of Khartoum. Biolabs!?
The U.S. and Saudi Arabia [had brokered]( https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/24/us-says-sudan-factions-agree-to-ceasefire-as-foreigners-evacuated ) a 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan this week that seems to be in compliance. But the WHO says that one side of the fighting parties had seized control of a biolab that holds ""samples of cholera, measles, polio, and other infectious diseases."" Stop me if you think that you've heard this one before."
