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Harry Vox @ Press TV - Harry Vox on the Portland Riots
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260 views • February 23, 2021
Original:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nyvgcUwxdn4/
First published at 16:27 UTC on August 5th, 2020 on Helen of desTroy's BitChute Chanel
Americans don't get off their sofa unless a zionist billionaire makes a fake foundation or "activist" organization to trick them into getting off their asses and into the streets to defend the that billionaire's bank account... er... I mean social or environmental cause.
The George Floyd protests have little to do with racism because among SJWs racism has never been less of an issue. These "protests" are because powerful zionists have disguised their agenda of control and theft under the guise of social justice, anti-fascism and environmental action.
Sure, three generations of Americans are angry that their future has been stolen from them, but trust me on this one, George Floyd's murderer's, as repulsive as they are, do not sit at the apex of the pyramid of human oppressors.
HINT: see bankers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nyvgcUwxdn4/
First published at 16:27 UTC on August 5th, 2020 on Helen of desTroy's BitChute Chanel
Americans don't get off their sofa unless a zionist billionaire makes a fake foundation or "activist" organization to trick them into getting off their asses and into the streets to defend the that billionaire's bank account... er... I mean social or environmental cause.
The George Floyd protests have little to do with racism because among SJWs racism has never been less of an issue. These "protests" are because powerful zionists have disguised their agenda of control and theft under the guise of social justice, anti-fascism and environmental action.
Sure, three generations of Americans are angry that their future has been stolen from them, but trust me on this one, George Floyd's murderer's, as repulsive as they are, do not sit at the apex of the pyramid of human oppressors.
HINT: see bankers
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