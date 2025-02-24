BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Orchestrator of UNL's Descent into New World Order Subversion (Part 6 of 10)
NebraskaJournalHerald
Orchestrator of UNL's Descent into New World Order Subversion: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 6

The University of Nebraska's last President, Ted Carter, harbored delusions of being a globalist and elitist. As president of the University system, he played a pivotal role in installing Rodney Bennett as Chancellor at UNL, thereby advancing the myriad of subversive and nefarious agendas already embedded within the institution. Carter was not merely one of the naive white fools; he was deeply entangled in globalist activities, collaborating with New World Order partners to further his insidious plans.

Carter's tenure was marked by a meticulous and deliberate strategy to transform and degrade UNL and the state of Nebraska into a dystopian center for indoctrination, aligning with the New World Order's vision. Although he was, in essence, a tool for these globalist forces, Carter had a certain level of insight into these international schemes, methodically implementing them into the fabric of the university system.

Ted Carter's orchestration of leadership transitions was a critical maneuver in this agenda. Following the retirement of the previous Chancellor, Ronnie Green, in 2023, Carter facilitated the hiring process that led to Rodney Bennett's appointment later in the same year. Ronnie Green, characterized as a white fool, had already set the stage with numerous anti-white, anti-American, and specifically anti-white male initiatives at UNL. However, to escalate the subversion, a figure like Bennett was deemed necessary—a black chancellor to push these agendas to their zenith.

Green's retirement was not merely the end of a tenure but a calculated move to replace him with Bennett, thus elevating the university's descent into what could be described as a new level of indoctrinated insanity. This transition was not just about changing leadership but about intensifying the covert transformation of UNL into an instrument of the New World Order's broader, more radical objectives.

#AcademicTransformation #LeadershipChange #InstitutionalAgenda

