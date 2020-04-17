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ΠΑΤΗΡ ΚΛΕΟΜΕΝΗΣ - ΓΙΑΤΙ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΑΝ ΤΟΝ ΗΡΩΑ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟ ΚΑΡΑΪΣΚΑΚΗ
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66 views • April 17, 2020
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΗΘΕΛΕ ΝΑ ΣΚΟΤΩΣΕΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΒΡΑΙΟΥΣ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΠΙΔΙΩΚΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΛΗΨΗ ΤΗΣ ΗΓΕΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΚΡΑΤΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΗ ΣΤΕΛΕΧΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΚΡΑΤΙΚΩΝ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΙΚΩΝ ΘΕΣΕΩΝ ΜΕ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΛΕΓΧΟΥΝ ΑΥΤΟΙ.
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