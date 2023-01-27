Create New Account
Sociopath Pfizer Director Assaults Project Veritas + James O Keefe on Camera- Reaction
Jordan Trishton Walker, Director at Pfizer, who claimed on camera that the company desired to mutate the COVID-19 virus, and have the vaccine ready, in order to generate a cash cow, a very impressive business model, was confronted by James O'Keefe and project veritas over his statements and acted in an insane, belligerent manner, attacking and assaulting the Project Veritas crew.#pfizer #projectveritas #covid #vaccine #mrna #jordanwalker #assault


