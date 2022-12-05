Daily Word * 12.1.2022 * Clean Before All

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

You Can Find More By Glynda at...

Are you ready, My precious children?





Have you made yourself ready for this time? This is the time of your promotion. This is the time when I will exalt you before the world and show forth My mighty power through you. In this, many in unbelief will come to believe in Me.





It is of the utmost importance that your lives are clean before all. Remove the sin now children, if you wish to be part of My plan in this. Otherwise you cannot be used and your tasks will be given to another who has shown themselves approved. Your rewards also will I give to them.





There is now no more time for play, this is the time of My Final Harvest Revival and then your work on the Earth is done.





Galatians 6:8





For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.





Genesis 6:11-13





The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth. And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth.





Jeremiah 3:20-25





Surely as a wife treacherously departeth from her husband, so have ye dealt treacherously with me, O house of Israel, sayeth the Lord. A voice was heard upon the high places, weeping and supplications of the children of Israel: for they have perverted their way, and they have forgotten the Lord their God. Return, ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings. Behold, we come unto thee; for thou art the Lord our God. Truly in vain is salvation hoped for from the hills, and from the multitude of mountains: truly in the Lord our God is the salvation of Israel. For shame hath devoured the labour of our fathers from our youth; their flocks and their herds, their sons and their daughters. We lie down in our shame, and our confusion covereth us: for we have sinned against the Lord our God, we and our fathers, from our youth even unto this day, and have not obeyed the voice of the Lord our God.