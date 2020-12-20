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The Night Before Christmas - Long Version Read Aloud - Set To "O Come All Ye Faithful"
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22 views • December 20, 2020
Dyann narrates the classic Christmas poem 'The Night Before Christmas'.
This is the long version and it's set to the music of "O Come All Ye Faithful".
Everyone at The Body House wishes you and yours all the love, warmth and peace this Christmas Season.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
This is the long version and it's set to the music of "O Come All Ye Faithful".
Everyone at The Body House wishes you and yours all the love, warmth and peace this Christmas Season.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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