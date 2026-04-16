Truth and Righteousness ( video in description)

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https://rumble.com/v78kiw4-truth-and-righteousness.html
Cant get this video uploaded here; maybe it is too long and I need broadband to upload it. So I will use links when I have issues. It uploaded ok on Bitchute and Rumble and should be ok here as shorter videos are ok. I am having a chat about Digital ID and mystery Babylon.