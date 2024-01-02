Lebanon - A powerful Explosion occurred in the southern suburb of Beirut

A powerful explosion occurred in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Adding:
BREAKING: Hezbollah's Al-Manar confirms the death of Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Chairman of Hamas' politburo and one of the founding commanders of the Al-Qassam brigade, in the Israeli assassination in Southern Beirut
Lebanese, Palestinian and Arab medias report that Israeli Air Force Killed Hamas Leader Saleh Al-Arouri in today's airstrike in Southern Beirut's Dahye neighborhood
According to Israeli media, Al-Arouri is responsible for the operations of Hamas military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem against the Israel Defense Forces
and
Al-Mayadeen correspondent: An Israeli plane bombed the building in Beirut with three missiles, killing 4 people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.