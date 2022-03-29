Helicopter Mission (1994, PC)

Helicopter Mission is a simulation game developed by German company Rauser Computer Advertising and published by the German Army.



The game is a promotional game for the German army. Unsurprisingly, you play helicopter pilot. You get to play various missions with different objectives, like flying a casualty to a hospital or dropping care packages to people in a war zone.You get points depending on your performance. If you manage to reach a certain score, the game will give you a special password. The special password could be sent in via mail in order to take part in a competition. You also get a password for the next mission if you complete a mission.

The game uses an isometric perspective similar to Desert Strike. At the beginning of a mission, you select one out of three helicopter models to use during the mission. You can alter the height and speed of your helicopter. In some missions, you need to have a minimum or maximum height in certain situations. When dropping things or when you need to hold your position, you have to take the wind into consideration, as well. Fuel is limited in each mission, and you need to make sure you have enough fuel left to return to the landing site once you have cleared all objectives.