Dr. Sam Bailey: The Future of 'Vaccines' - what are they good for? [14.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

-

NOTE! I don't agree at all with Dr. Sam Bailey here! I will never tske any form of -medicine' or 'vaccine' again in my life. Dr Andrew Kaufmann has a Water Seminar next week, he just told (again like Dr Tom Cowan) that you can heal ans treat any Dis-'ease' with only water...

I recommend and use for us POOR people who lives in Cities:





1. Wish Healthy Home Kitchen Clean Faucet Tap Purifier Water Filter Cartridge Coconut Carbon Random Color





https://www.wish.com/wishlist/5e64139c61e3045683dd05c2/product/5bf2ac07e9638476d091dec9





2. https://dafi.info/





Approx 120 kr incl 1 default filter (1 mdl), 3 standard filter approx 100,- kr (3 mdl)





Note: I do not recommend a Britta jug, have tried it.





3. Living Water Vortex Jug (now 1.915 kr) Pt only in 2 shops in Denmark.





https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex





https://www.clean-water.dk/webshop/living-water-vortexer





https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer (1.995 kr)





https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex/filosofien-bag-kanden

Research Viktor Shauberger Vortex Water:





https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water&t=h_&ia=web





https://duckduckgo.com/?q=viktor+schauberger+water&t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos





https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&search_query=viktor+schauberger+vortex+





Shared from and subscribe to:

Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel