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Philosophy for Children | Stephen Gorard and Stefan Molyneux
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7 views • September 23, 2020
Is there a simple and cost effective way that we can improve child education? Stefan Molyneux is joined by Professor Stephen Gorard to discuss the results of the recent Philosophy for Children (P4C) and how education can be improved by teaching reasoning and argumentative skills to children.
Stephen Gorard is Professor of Education and Public Policy at Durham University,Fellow of the Wolfson Research Institute at Durham University, and Honorary Professorial Fellow at the University of Birmingham. For more on Professor Gorard, please go to: https://www.dur.ac.uk/education/staff/profile/?id=11539
For more on Philosophy for Children (P4C), please go to: http://p4c.com
Philosophy For Children Study: https://v1.educationendowmentfoundation.org.uk/uploads/pdf/Philosophy_for_Children.pdf
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Stephen Gorard is Professor of Education and Public Policy at Durham University,Fellow of the Wolfson Research Institute at Durham University, and Honorary Professorial Fellow at the University of Birmingham. For more on Professor Gorard, please go to: https://www.dur.ac.uk/education/staff/profile/?id=11539
For more on Philosophy for Children (P4C), please go to: http://p4c.com
Philosophy For Children Study: https://v1.educationendowmentfoundation.org.uk/uploads/pdf/Philosophy_for_Children.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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