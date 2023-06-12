Culture War | Guest: Denise Kennedy | Stand by Your Man | Family, Faith and Freedom of Speech

Today, we talk with Denise Kennedy, a strong and courageous wife and mom who got pulled into a national, legal battle with her husband while he was standing up for our First Amendment, the freedom of speech. Denise shares how she and her husband, Coach Joe Kennedy, relied on their faith, family and friends as they fought and won a 9 year legal battle that escalated all the way to the Supreme Court. Denise also shares some inside perspective on how this long legal battle affected her work and her family and she gives some encouragement to those who may be fighting difficult battles of their own. Denise also gives us a quick update on her family and Coach Kennedy’s latest plans to get back on the football field for next season.





Links:

https://coachjoekennedy.com/ - Opinion from the Supreme Court noted here

Average Joe: The Coach Joe Kennedy Story https://a.co/d/f4nu8KI

https://shop.heritage.org/products/pocket-constitution - First Amendment

