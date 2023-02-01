Time to stand Up...

Instead of entertaining You, this film is about throwing you
off-balance, and forcing you to engage your mental gears to analyze what
this lady is so passionately revealing. It all sounds fantastic and
far-fetched, but what if.....???
You have to make up your mind whether or not anything this lady says is fact or fiction. A most unorthodox movie that makes you wonder what is really going on.... One of the most thought-provoking movies I've ever watched (hence the Ten Star Rating). Can you believe her, or not?? Should You?
