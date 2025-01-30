BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insider Recap on the RFK’s Nomination Hearing!
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 3 months ago

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

Live from RFK’s Nomination Hearing!

(plus, a preview of our MAHA event in Dallas)

With guests Scott C. Tips, JD, president, National Health Federation & other leaders from the MAHA/Patient First Coalition

Join us immediately following Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK) Senate hearing to run the Health and Human Services Department taking place Wed January 29th.  Join with leaders of the MAHA/Patient First Coalition set up to boost grassroot support for President Trump's MAHA initiatives. We will broadcast LIVE from his hearing at the Capitol. We will discuss the hearing and review key elements of the immediate MAHA agenda, and beyond.

 Think of all the questions and opportunities around this hearing - from all the ways corporate capture of their regulators leads to environmental pollution of our air, water, land, food and medicines.  Big pHARMa, Telecom, Tech, Agra, Chemical, Medical, and the DEEP STATE - they all need reform, don’t they?

We know massive numbers of people are sick, and we want to help everyone get healthier, support all competitors - entrepreneurs - that Freedom Hub has platformed weekly for the past half dozen years.  We know what’s at stake if RFK’s nomination is rejected, or if MAHA in general fails.  Half the nation is ill, suffering at least one chronic illness.

Between LIVE updates from RFK’s hearing, we’ll hear from Scott Tips, president of Frohman’s lobbying client, the National Health Federation, who will preview the March 15th weekend celebration in Dallas of NHF's 70th anniversary of fighting for Health Freedom.  Check out the agenda (1), mark your calendars and register please!

1) https://nhf.smallconferences.com/

Keywords
trumpcongressrfk jrscott tips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy