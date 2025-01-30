Insider Recap on the RFK’s Nomination Hearing!

Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Live from RFK’s Nomination Hearing!

(plus, a preview of our MAHA event in Dallas)

With guests Scott C. Tips, JD, president, National Health Federation & other leaders from the MAHA/Patient First Coalition

Join us immediately following Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK) Senate hearing to run the Health and Human Services Department taking place Wed January 29th. Join with leaders of the MAHA/Patient First Coalition set up to boost grassroot support for President Trump's MAHA initiatives. We will broadcast LIVE from his hearing at the Capitol. We will discuss the hearing and review key elements of the immediate MAHA agenda, and beyond.

Think of all the questions and opportunities around this hearing - from all the ways corporate capture of their regulators leads to environmental pollution of our air, water, land, food and medicines. Big pHARMa, Telecom, Tech, Agra, Chemical, Medical, and the DEEP STATE - they all need reform, don’t they?

We know massive numbers of people are sick, and we want to help everyone get healthier, support all competitors - entrepreneurs - that Freedom Hub has platformed weekly for the past half dozen years. We know what’s at stake if RFK’s nomination is rejected, or if MAHA in general fails. Half the nation is ill, suffering at least one chronic illness.

Between LIVE updates from RFK’s hearing, we’ll hear from Scott Tips, president of Frohman’s lobbying client, the National Health Federation, who will preview the March 15th weekend celebration in Dallas of NHF's 70th anniversary of fighting for Health Freedom. Check out the agenda (1), mark your calendars and register please!

1) https://nhf.smallconferences.com/