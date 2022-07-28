Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser - Nasser said "There will no peace between Palestine and Israel because they left black and came back White"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser tells who the true chosen people of GOD is. The African Americans are Judah/Igbo Tribe. These were the people stolen from Nigeria/Negroland and brought to America in 1619.
Nasser said "There will no peace between Palestine and Israel because they left black and came back White"
Pastor Omar Thibeaux
Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQmhQ2isCqA