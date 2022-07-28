Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser - Nasser said "There will no peace between Palestine and Israel because they left black and came back White"

Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser tells who the true chosen people of GOD is. The African Americans are Judah/Igbo Tribe. These were the people stolen from Nigeria/Negroland and brought to America in 1619.

Nasser said "There will no peace between Palestine and Israel because they left black and came back White"

Pastor Omar Thibeaux

Hebrew Nugget - The Late President Of Egypt Gamal Nasser - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQmhQ2isCqA













