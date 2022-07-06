X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Trump Right Again, The [CB] Is Not In Control Of The Economic Demolition

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2816a - July 5, 2022

Trump Right Again, The [CB] Is Not In Control Of The Economic Demolition

The people around the world are beginning to fight back, this will accelerate as the economy breaks down and they see their leaders just ignore what is happening.

The economic demolition is not controlled by the [CB], yes they are pushing it but the patriots will shift it in another direction. Trump was right again, Germany panics over gas from Russia.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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