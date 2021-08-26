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WHO SHOULD PEOPLE LISTEN TO? WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?
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4935 views • August 26, 2021
August 23 2021 - Compilation of the videos:
- Donald Trump
- Dr. Mike Yeadon (past VP of Pfizer)
- Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Pathologist)
- Dr. Shawn Brooks
THE TRUTH THE WORLD MUST KNOW!
Alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
- Donald Trump
- Dr. Mike Yeadon (past VP of Pfizer)
- Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Pathologist)
- Dr. Shawn Brooks
THE TRUTH THE WORLD MUST KNOW!
Alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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