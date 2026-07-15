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Israel threatened to jeopardize the lives of US soldiers because they wanted to make sure their holiday plans aren't inconvenienced by the US military planes that could get in the way for their holiday flights. Centcom supposedly is angered but restrained because having basic human dignity will get them fired by the tool of the Jewish money power called Pete (Jew Dick Sucker) Hegseth.
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