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4/15/2022 Miles Guo: Fellow fighters in mainland China should have a comprehensive plan for stocking up food. Coming next there will be cut-off of water and electricity supplies. You probably won’t be allowed to step out of your house. Think carefully about what to stock and how, so that you will survive the up-coming disasters