Joe Biden has surrendered America’s borders to illegal aliens, and now he has surrendered American airspace to Communist China. Biden is deliberately allowing a Chinese spy balloon to soar freely over the continental United States.

Biden is WEAK on China. He dismantled the Trump administration’s initiative countering Chinese espionage in the United States, he canceled the ban on the Chinese intelligence weapon known as TikTok, and he is allowing China to buy up critical infrastructure all over the country, including real estate near sensitive U.S. military bases.

When President Trump is back in the White House, he will kick Chinese intelligence operations out of the country and force China to give up any U.S. holdings that put national security at risk. A strong signal must be sent that America will not allow China to trample our sovereignty and illegally surveil our country.

https://rumble.com/v288202-president-trump-on-increased-chinese-aggression-and-espionage.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4





