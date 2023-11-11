Create New Account
NATOs Big Jolt To Ukraine - Zelensky- Military Bloc Incapable Of Helping Kyiv Against Russia
Published 15 hours ago

NATO recently admitted that it no longer has the production capacity to meet Ukraine's military needs. This comes as Ukraine continues to demand more weapons and aid from NATO. A NATO Official said that the fate of Ukraine will map out "what the world will look like". The Bloc said it "cannot afford the luxury" of ignoring Ukraine's problems.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

