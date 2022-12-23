Israel Forms New Government, Netanyahu Drops A Bomb Concerning Helping Pfizer-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 23 2022

Before I
tell you about this unbelievable development, please keep in mind that
where Bible prophecy is concerned, Israel has always been and will
always be the driver. Where is the Battle of Armageddon fought? In
Jerusalem. The 7-year tribulation period is called the time of Jacob's
trouble, right? The 144,000 witnesses are all Jews from the 12 tribes of
Israel, and so on and so forth. With that in mind, today on the Podcast
I want to tell you how Israel used the pandemic to create a nationwide
genome biometric database, and gave all the information to Pfizer. Now
the plan is to have every nation on earth build these databases and give
them to Big Pharma. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast,
Netanyahu just said that 'Israel became the lab for Pfizer' meaning the
biometric information gathered from 98+% of the citizenry was given over
to Pfizer to conduct experiments with. Who was the first nation to
achieve a full vaccination status? Israel. Who was the first nation to
roll out and require its citizens use a 'green health passport'? Israel.
So the fact that Israel used the COVID-19 pandemic to create a
biometric database on its entire population, and then colluded with
Pfizer is huge news if the word Pharmakeia means anything to you. Today
on the Prophecy News Podcast, we will look at all this and much more.
