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FreeDUMB CONvoy - 1990's Illuminati Card Game Plot
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192 views • February 06, 2022
The Illuminati Card Deck Was Created In The 90's
WAKE UP ⏰
People really seem to believe that this is an organic movement in which the people are displaying their discontent however they do not realize the individuals that are pulling the strings play chess meanwhile the many are playing checkers.
Shared from and subscribe to:
_RedStormOne_
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyBzrhbVMeyvOLZesgvC7PA
WAKE UP ⏰
People really seem to believe that this is an organic movement in which the people are displaying their discontent however they do not realize the individuals that are pulling the strings play chess meanwhile the many are playing checkers.
Shared from and subscribe to:
_RedStormOne_
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyBzrhbVMeyvOLZesgvC7PA
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