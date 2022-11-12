⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 12, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (12 November 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, 2 enemy battalion tactical groups made attempts to attack Russian units towards Vladimirovka and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Comprehensive firepower operation has resulted in halting and driving the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) back to their initial positions.





◽️ Moreover, 1 company tactical group of the AFU has been neutralised near Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy has lost a total of over 160 personnel, 6 tanks, and 9 armoured fighting vehicles in the abovementioned direction.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces has resulted in the prevention of attacks intended to be launched by 4 company tactical groups of the AFU towards Svatovo, Ploshchanka, Makeyevka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Attacks launched by Russian artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in the elimination of over 190 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, foreign mercenaries attempted to halt the advance of Russian forces by counterattacks towards Stepnoye, Vladimirovka and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Operation of artillery and Army Aviation has resulted in the elimination of over 85 militants, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 4 AFU command posts near Gavrilovka, Aleksandrovka (Kherson region), Zhovtnevoye (Nikolayev region) and Cherneshchina (Kharkov region), as well as 58 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 236 areas.





◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 and AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Lozovaya (Kharkov region) and Zelyonaya Dolina (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 44th Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Varvarovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 armament and hardware depot has been destroyed near Peschanoye (Kharkov region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 battery of U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems has been neutralised near Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).





✈️ Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Yasnaya Polyana (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Novaya Tarasovka (Kharkov region), Petrovskoye, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chistopolye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Moreover, 3 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Novaya Kakhovka, Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region) and Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 333 airplanes and 175 helicopters, 2,492 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defence missile systems, 6,550 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 886 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,574 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,187 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.