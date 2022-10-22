【 G -Times NEWS】Chief Public Health Officer Lost Public Trust

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https://gnews.org/articles/483099
Summary：According to a Western Standard report on October 19th, the House of Commons Health Committee has made it clear that Canadians have gradually lost their trust in Chief Public Health Officer Teresa Tam and the Public Health Agency, and will no longer blindly follow any Dr. Tam’s suggestions