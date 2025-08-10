Dr. Liliana Zelada Rück, August 3, 2025.

Blood from a person vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, who now has Lupus, has lost vision in her left eye and is starting to lose it in her right.

Images from an optical microscope of a dry blood drop after 5 days. Graphene oxide and nanotechnology.

💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.

Source @La Quinta Columna International

