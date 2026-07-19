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We were used to thinking that Europe is a continent of free countries. Yet, since a couple of years, all fundamental rights are threatened, especially free speech and not the freedom of religion but the freedom of the Christian religion. The politicians, the police, the judges show such an aversion to Jesus Christ that you wonder, whether all of them are not satanists.