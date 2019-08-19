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EXCLUSIVE: PORTLAND RECAP Patriot Prayer Leader Joey Gibson LIVE With Pete Santilli 1604-6P
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122 views • August 19, 2019
Antifa maintains a stranglehold on the Pacific Northwest locale, regularly roving the streets in black masks with blunt force objects, weapons they gleefully use on those willing to stand against a progressive anarcho state, or anyone that holds political viewpoints to the right of Karl Marx. They even leave journalists hospitalized with brain bleeds if they dare get between them and their vicious thirst for street carnage. he Proud Boys organization sent out this statement on Satuday following the “End Domestic Terrorism” march in Portland, Oregon

E-Militia Article: PORTLAND RECAP Patriot Prayer Leader Joey Gibson LIVE With Pete Santilli @6pm EST http://ow.ly/Lhlr30pnhod

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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