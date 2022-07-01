Foster System Breeds Pedophilia Taxpayer-Funded Child Sex Trafficking

Stew Peters Show.





CPS is just another Epstein Pedophile cycle. Misty Lucas joins to expose the DISGUSTING crimes that CPS workers do to children inside of foster care. The horrors that she has experienced are enough to break anyone, but she remains UNBREAKABLE.





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