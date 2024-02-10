Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims
channel image
Puretrauma357
1639 Subscribers
244 views
Published 19 hours ago

Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims

IITM:  Yup…  Taylor Swift had her ‘humiliation ritual’ with Kanye West… and afterward came out with that weird song and music video, “Look What You Made Me Do”, of which the music video is filled with witchy imagery of sacrifice.
Now she’s heading to the Deathstar, for the superbowl, with her boyfriend, Mr. Pfizer.

What could possibly go wrong, now that the world is obsessed with them, and never questions the evil behind celebrity culture??

Keywords
taylor swiftmurdered a fanin satanic bloodritual to join illuminatiinsider claims

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket