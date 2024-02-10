Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims



IITM: Yup… Taylor Swift had her ‘humiliation ritual’ with Kanye West… and afterward came out with that weird song and music video, “Look What You Made Me Do”, of which the music video is filled with witchy imagery of sacrifice.

Now she’s heading to the Deathstar, for the superbowl, with her boyfriend, Mr. Pfizer.



What could possibly go wrong, now that the world is obsessed with them, and never questions the evil behind celebrity culture??

