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Death Shot Progression - 7 in Series
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169 views • October 13, 2021
1st vaccine - contains small amount of saline, ingredients catastrophic to your cellular system
Immune system effects - bone marrow, thymus gland, spleen and all other systems associated with your immune sytem.
Decreases ability to produce white blood cells by 50-percent.
2nd vaccine (8-weeks later) - White blood cell reproductive system is 8 weeks
Hit white blood cell ability to regenerate while it's down with this 2nd shot.
Decrease saline, increase catastrophic ingredients
-- Decrease ability of body to create white blood cells by an additional 25-percent.
-- Wipes out white blood cell creation by 75-percent after these 1st two shots.
3rd vaccine (1st booster) - 81 strands of foreign bacteria that your cells have never come across
Causes chronic inflamation where you had predisposition (prior medical problems--cancer, gut, respiratory, etc.).
4th vaccine (2nd booster) - 8 strands of HIV completely shuts off your ability to make white blood cells.
During this process 20-30-percent of the population die in every single series of this process.
3 more boosters (shot 5-7) coming out: once the immune system can't make white blood cells anymore, you become dependent on boosters to stay alive.
- Recurring customers for life.
Every single animal that participated in these vaccine studies had a 100-percent death rate.
This link was in the video: togetherasone.cc
Video clipped from: rumble.com/vnfz7v-u.s.-soldiers-speak-out-america-is-under-attack-prepare-yourself-now.html
Thumbnail: naturalnews.com/2021-07-18-dead-injured-adverse-reactions-covid-19-shots.html
Immune system effects - bone marrow, thymus gland, spleen and all other systems associated with your immune sytem.
Decreases ability to produce white blood cells by 50-percent.
2nd vaccine (8-weeks later) - White blood cell reproductive system is 8 weeks
Hit white blood cell ability to regenerate while it's down with this 2nd shot.
Decrease saline, increase catastrophic ingredients
-- Decrease ability of body to create white blood cells by an additional 25-percent.
-- Wipes out white blood cell creation by 75-percent after these 1st two shots.
3rd vaccine (1st booster) - 81 strands of foreign bacteria that your cells have never come across
Causes chronic inflamation where you had predisposition (prior medical problems--cancer, gut, respiratory, etc.).
4th vaccine (2nd booster) - 8 strands of HIV completely shuts off your ability to make white blood cells.
During this process 20-30-percent of the population die in every single series of this process.
3 more boosters (shot 5-7) coming out: once the immune system can't make white blood cells anymore, you become dependent on boosters to stay alive.
- Recurring customers for life.
Every single animal that participated in these vaccine studies had a 100-percent death rate.
This link was in the video: togetherasone.cc
Video clipped from: rumble.com/vnfz7v-u.s.-soldiers-speak-out-america-is-under-attack-prepare-yourself-now.html
Thumbnail: naturalnews.com/2021-07-18-dead-injured-adverse-reactions-covid-19-shots.html
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