Death Shot Progression - 7 in Series

1st vaccine - contains small amount of saline, ingredients catastrophic to your cellular system

Immune system effects - bone marrow, thymus gland, spleen and all other systems associated with your immune sytem.

Decreases ability to produce white blood cells by 50-percent.



2nd vaccine (8-weeks later) - White blood cell reproductive system is 8 weeks

Hit white blood cell ability to regenerate while it's down with this 2nd shot.

Decrease saline, increase catastrophic ingredients

-- Decrease ability of body to create white blood cells by an additional 25-percent.

-- Wipes out white blood cell creation by 75-percent after these 1st two shots.



3rd vaccine (1st booster) - 81 strands of foreign bacteria that your cells have never come across

Causes chronic inflamation where you had predisposition (prior medical problems--cancer, gut, respiratory, etc.).



4th vaccine (2nd booster) - 8 strands of HIV completely shuts off your ability to make white blood cells.



During this process 20-30-percent of the population die in every single series of this process.



3 more boosters (shot 5-7) coming out: once the immune system can't make white blood cells anymore, you become dependent on boosters to stay alive.

- Recurring customers for life.



Every single animal that participated in these vaccine studies had a 100-percent death rate.



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