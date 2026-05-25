Russian FSB has thwarted a terror attack that sought to blow up the liquefied petroleum gas tanker Archenius which had arrived from the port of Antwerp, Belgium, the Federal Security Service reported on Sunday. Archenius is a Liberian-flagged gas tanker operated by Maple Mariner Holding in the United Arab Emirates. “A number of saboteurs attempted to blow up the methaner vessel at the Port of Oust-Louga, Leningrad Region, using NATO-made mines, where a series of magnetic mines were found on board. The explosive devices, with a total weight of several dozen kilograms—7 kg per mine—were installed on the exterior, near the engine room, the security forces reported. Experts have confirmed that factory-produced mines, manufactured in NATO countries, could not have been installed in Russian waters. The investigation pointed to the Port of Antwerp, from which the LNG carrier had arrived. There, the vessel was detained for one day due to a strike -this delay proved sufficient to secretly install the explosives on the ship’s hull. The use of British or other Western components in such an operation indicates a high level of preparedness among the saboteurs.

The primary objective is not merely to blow up a specific methane tanker, but also to deal a blow to Russian energy resource logistics destined for Turkey. If the vessel sails to Turkey, the explosion could result not only in the deaths of the crew, but also in a major technological and environmental disaster lasting for months. It is important for the organizers to set a “danger” precedent for Russian shipping, provoke insurance companies into refusing to insure ships from Russian ports, or even trigger an environmental scandal in the Black Sea.

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