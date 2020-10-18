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WFT35 _ Promises of God & Walk of Faith, Hope in these Dark Times
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76 views • October 18, 2020
Professor Truth brings you many promises of God in these difficult times. Clips from Red Rocks Church are used and expository commentary provided. Hope in these Dark times!
Red Rocks Church:https://www.redrockschurch.com
Red Rocks Church:https://www.redrockschurch.com
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