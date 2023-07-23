MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WARNS GOVERNMENTS ARE PREPARED FOR MAJOR POWER FAILURES DUE TO AN EMP FROM X-CLASS FLARES THAT COULD TAKE OUT THE POWER FOR UP TO 2-3 MONTHS. DO WHAT YOU CAN TO PRERARE. WATER IS ESSENTIAL.

Darkness is imminent, be prepared with *alternate light sources

May 17, 2023 – Saint Michael the Archangel says: “Beloved Ones of Our Lord and Savior, final events are coming to pass. Strengthen your faith through daily Communion with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let not your faith falter. Let your confidence in Our Lord, Jesus Christ be unwavering. Deception has intensified as wolves in sheep’s clothing inhabit the Church, weakening it from within. As the firmament is shaken, heavenly bodies have been loosed and will penetrate the earth’s atmosphere. *Because darkness is imminent, be prepared with alternate light sources. Cataclysmic events will be magnified, unveiling the son of perdition who will bring about a false peace and a false sense of security.